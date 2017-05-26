Fashion offenders from Karan Johar’s birthday bash: Farhan Akhtar, Neha Dhupia and Sooraj Pancholi make some unflattering style choices

And while we are still swooning over who wore what at the star-studded bash of producer-director Karan Johar, where the guest list included the likes of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sophie Choudry and Kriti Sanon, there were a few invitees who locked horns with the fashion pundits with their ghastly ‘party’ ensembles. Debuting on Facebook Live yesterday, Karan Johar, who was interviewed by his protege, Alia Bhatt expressed his pleasant surprise on being called a topper of every fashion bloggers list. And if you have been an ardent fashion follower or even a minor spectator, to say the least, you would know what are we hinting at! It was darling KJo’s party and there was absolutely no way any A-lister could walk in with a lousy sense of style and wish the birthday boy! Nonetheless, a few did turn up, dressed at their worst and those offenders include Farhan Akhtar, Sooraj Pancholi, and Neha Dhupia.

There ain’t no party like a Karan Johar party they say! With a stupendous list of 128 tinsel town A-listers, this not-so-quaint affair was indeed a glamorous one. And with Karan Johar’s sense of fashion assuming an all time high, courtesy his last season of Koffee With Karan and his airport style, we wonder what Karan had to say about his invitees and their not-so-flattering party wear! Let’s have a quick style recap of those fashion offenders from Karan Johar’s ditzy birthday party last night.

Farhan Akhtar

The dapper dude from Rockstar 2 turned up at the party in the most unflattering avatar sporting a pair of flared black pants, a grey muscle tee and a pair of sneakers. While most men choose smart casuals as their thriving party vibe, we wonder how Farhan missed it. Even a pair of denims would have sustained the party look but flared pants…an absolute NO!

Sooraj Pancholi

The one-film wonder and a star kid, Sooraj Pancholi put his most shiny foot forward, quite literally. Flaunting a pair of glossy pants with a fitted white tee and black sneakers, the actor made a big fashion faux pas. A pair of smart NON-GLOSSY pants would have elevated the look along with those smart pair of glasses!

Neha Dhupia

While the rest of the ladies choose ensembles that either flaunted their toned frame or opted for relaxed fit, we believe Neha Dhupia made a serious fashion faux pas! The actress who zoomed in straight from the Lonely Plant Magazine India Awards 2017 wore a beige embroidered dress from the label, Not So Serious By Pallavi Mohan teamed with some seriously off eye makeup. The dress made Neha look like she had swathed herself in a lot of loose fabric with an unflattering outcome.

A smashing party that was attended by the A-listers of tinsel town, these style offenders certainly failed to resonate with the vibe of the affair and made a disappointing appearance.