Fashion Offenders This Week: Pooja Hegde as a Geisha, Neha Dhupia in a dressy mess, Kriti Sanon in bling & Tanishaa Mukerji in an ill-fitting ensemble will leave you dazed

Coco Chanel certainly said it right, “Every day is a fashion show and the world is the runway.” Fashion inevitably dictates our world. Tinsel town denizens ardently shoulder the responsibility of doling out fashion sensibilities to mere mortals like us. While some err, some have their game plan impeccably lined up at all times. While fashion makes a foray and fades into oblivion, style remains eternal and it’s the signature style of the tinsel town celebrities that we love the most, sparking off style inspirations for us to emulate. In this special segment, we bring to you some of the most unflattering fashion moments of the tinsel town denizens that failed to evoke a wow and only made us question their style sensibilities. This week’s worst-dressed celebs include Neha Dhupia, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Farhan Akhtar and Rhea Chakraborty.

Failing to grasp the vibe of an event, party or do, we often see B-town celebs as the best interpretations of their stylists. So, these stylists err in their judgments and not the celebs rightfully so! But as they say, subtle dressing is a rare form of art, acquired by many but mastered by few. Delve in more to see some fashion faux pas moments of the week…

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia made a serious fashion faux pas and was snapped at two events – Lonely Plant Magazine India Awards 2017 and Karan Johar’s 45th star-studded birthday bash wearing a beige embroidered dress from the label, Not So Serious By Pallavi Mohan. Neha had swathed herself with oodles of fabric along with an unappealing eye makeup and made for a rather sore picture.

Pooja Hegde

Making an appearance at the Lonely Plant Magazine India Awards 2017, Pooja wore a black kaftan gown by Geisha Designs from their AW’17-18 collection and was styled by the stylist duo of Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar of Who Wore What When. Sporting delicate jewelry from Minawala Jewelers, we quite dislikesd Pooja’s look as the silhouette failed to highlight Pooja’s lithe frame and ended up looking quite garish on the red carpet.

Farhan Akhtar

And the dapper dude from Rockstar 2 who is known for his cool and casual sense of style, carried the same style sensibility to Karan Johar’s birthday bash. Alas, he ended up looking quite sore and disastrous in a pair of flared black pants, a grey muscle tee and a pair of sneakers. A far cry from the smart casuals sported by his contemporaries, Farhan Akhtar disappointed us with this look.

Tanishaa Mukerji

Snapped at the grand red carpet premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dreams, Tanishaa wore an indo-western look of separates featuring a crop top and a floor length skirt from Nazila Sawhney along with a statement ring from Kohar Jewels. While we cannot decide what’s worse – the ill-fitting ensemble or the sheer discomfort on Tanishaa’s face, we rest our case!

Kriti Sanon

At the grand premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dreams, Kriti went on a shimmery overdrive with a sequined dress with a cut out on one side from Namrata Joshipura, teaming it with black strappy sandals. She was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and Sukriti Grover. Too much bling, Kriti’s look made us put on our summery shades!

Style and its execution is tricky and nailing it is not up everyone’s alley. Stay tuned for more such stylish updates!