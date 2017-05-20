Fashion Offenders This Week: Urvashi Rautela as Barbie, Huma Qureshi in uniform-like formals and Ameesha Patel in gym-wear casuals will make you shudder!

Fashion connects masses – a profound and glaring fact that’s been time and again proved by the ever-evolving antics of fashion stylists and bloggers. Playing perfect muses to some renowned designers, Bollywood actors and actresses go about promoting their upcoming flicks, slaying the red carpet or their casual avatars, imparting lessons in stylish dressing. As fashion aficionados, we love all that’s on the fore. Shedding their drab outfit days behind, tinsel town seems to have embraced new trends, styles and looks with much gusto, aptly aided by the evolving brigade of fashion stylists. While some like Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Malaika Arora Khan have aced the style game and created a niche space for themselves, there are some who are still finding what works for them and often are victims of sartorial disasters. And this is how the concept of ‘Style Offenders’ comes to the fore. This week’s worst-dressed celebs, who depressed us with their questionable take on style, include serial offenders like Urvashi Rautela, Huma Qureshi and new entrants like Ameesha Patel and Swara Bhaskar. And quite surprisingly, Kangana Ranaut, too, featured in this segment with her unimpressive look!

Understanding the vibe of an event is something that the tinsel town denizens have failed to do. With stylists at the helm of things for some of the celebs, sometimes things do go wrong. Well, they say dressing stylishly is a subtle art and painting a picture that certainly did not cater to our style sensibilities, here’s a breakdown on their fashion faux pas.

Urvashi Rautela

Making an appearance as the Guest of Honour at the Times Retail Icons 2017, Urvashi Rautela looked like a bright pink mess swathed in a customised Parul J Maurya gown that featured an overload of multiple folds, a voluminous silhouette, sheer and a clump of furry mess on one shoulder. Tagged as a Barbie by aforementioned designer, we are sure Urvashi is destroying all our childhood memories of Barbie with this gown!

Huma Qureshi

Promoting Dobaara, Huma’s stylist Sanjana Batra decided to go with the thriving vibe of monochromes by pairing a white shirt from Madison on Peddar, a flared skirt from Aprere and a pair of Jimmy Choos. With her hair neatly tucked into a bun, Huma courted comments claiming that she looked like a waitress or an air hostess on Instagram. We quite agree! The shirt’s laid-back fit does nothing to Huma’s newly acquired toned bod and the skirt simply adds more volume to her towering frame. We rest our case!

Ameesha Patel

Athleisure is a rage and has made its big leap from the runway into celebrity wardrobes. Ameesha Patel was snapped sporting her version of athleisure which was unimpressive, to say the least! Trying too hard, maybe? Athleisure is all about going easy and chic. Failing to follow, Ameesha looks like she walked out straight from the treadmill into the theater, where she was snapped.

Swara Bhaskar

We quite like this versatile actress and she was seen pulling off a summer vibe with a white longline tunic, fitted denims from Sonam and Rhea Kapoor’s signature brand, Rheson, along with a tote as she headed for the screening of the movie, Hindi Medium. But the Topshop boots totally ruined the look and scouring through her Instagram we noticed that the diva loves Kolhapuri chappals. Had she worn one of those, it would have totally elevated the look!

Kangana Ranaut

Sparking a summery vibe with breezy matching separates from See By Chloé, Kangana Ranaut met the legendary footballer Carles Puyol as a part of his promotional tour for FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017. While the skirt was just fine, we cannot say the same about the cami top that came across as a tad too unflattering on the diva.

Style tips from this week’s fashion faux pas include the first rule of not just following trends blindly but developing an understanding to pull off a look that looks just about right!