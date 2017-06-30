Fashion pick of the day: Alia Bhatt pulls off a snazzy look for her dinner date and it’s cute AF!

Emerging icon, all set to conquer the world with an abundance of talent, Karan Johar certainly described his protégée well on his last season of Koffee With Karan. We are of course talking about Alia Bhatt. A millennial fashionista, Alia Bhatt never ceases to astound us with her chic sense of style that is also effortlessly comfortable. Her style conspirators, Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya certainly raise a silent, yet stylish storm, every time Alia steps out. Being the sartorial stunner that she is, Alia Bhatt has HIT a rare sweet spot of dressing comfortably while blending in trends once again decided to delight us with her dinner date look that was quirky, cute and snazzy, all bundled into one.

While Alia Bhatt’s on-screen roles have us hooked, courtesy her dazzling screen presence and a refined sense of acting, her off-screen style sense comprises all that’s voguish along with some classic styles with a serious signature twist. Giving us a perfect reason to ditch those dresses and opt for crisp yet playful separates, here’s how Alia Bhatt looked last night.

Alia Bhatt – Cute as a button

Letting her hair down for a dinner date with her girl gang, Alia donned a strapless floral top from the House of Masaba with severely distressed cropped denims and pom pom open-toed sandals from Asos. Steering clear of accessories, she flaunted a subtle makeup of blushed cheeks, bright lips, and nude eyes, along with lightly wavy hair left down open.

BL Style Verdict

Ruling the roost and adding a dash of latest beauty vogues to her looks, Alia Bhatt, and her simple yet stunning choices are appealing as they conform with the minimalist vibe, that is much sought after and loved by all. Tucking the top from the front and allowing it to fall on either side is a trend that’s certainly catching up fast and Alia does it just right. Adding a hint of drama with the pom pom sandals, Alia managed to spruce up her floral chic look with aplomb.

BL Style Rating

And she snags a perfect score of 4 on our style meter for dishing out a cute date night look which we have bookmarked for our next outing.

On the professional front, Alia has been making the most of her respite after delivering the successful Badrinath Ki Dulhania with Varun Dhawan and is prepping for her role in Raazi opposite Vicky Kaushal.