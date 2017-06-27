Fashion pick of the day: Alia Bhatt spins a sublime style story and makes us fall in love with her yet again!

And just when we were wondering about the whereabouts of the millennial fashionista, Alia Bhatt, she saunters and charms her way back into our hearts with her striking pinkish affair! An emerging pop-culture icon and slowly but steadily acing her way to stardom, courtesy her incredible talent, versatility and spunk, Alia Bhatt rustles up the style vines in tandem with her trusted stylists, Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya. Currently, on a prepping mode for her upcoming film, Raazi with Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt spun a style story that’s quite distinct, chic and sublime.

Certainly not a trend hound, Alia Bhatt roped an ethnic vibe for a recent outing and needless to say, she set the ball rolling for fashion aficionados like us to follow. Fulfilling her professional commitments, here’s how Alia stirred up the chic vibe.

Alia Bhatt – Ethnic and Chic

Wearing a Jade by Monica and Karishma creation featuring a pink longline tunic with a slit in the front, Alia teamed the look with fitted brocade pants and strappy metallic stilettos. Keeping her accessory game to a bare minimum with the exception of statement earrings from Shringar Jewellery, she flaunted a minimal makeup of delicately lined eyes, pink lips, and slightly wispy eyebrows, courtesy makeup artist Shraddha Naik. Hair stylist Ayesha Devitre gave her short tresses a half updo with curls.

BL Style Verdict

There are absolutely no doubts about Alia Bhatt being the reigning millennial, whose penchant to nail the trickiest of styles and looks often leaves her contemporaries gaping in amazement. Dressing just about right of dressing comfortably while blending in trends, Alia Bhatt’s simple and chic neo-Indian look is worth emulating and certainly resonates with the much-loved minimal vibe.

BL Style Rating

Snagging a perfect score of 4, Alia Bhatt goes on to add yet another stylish chapter to her burgeoning book of style.

While her on-screen roles have us hooked with her dazzling screen presence and a refined sense of acting, Alia Bhatt’s off-screen sense of style is voguish and seriously sartorial.