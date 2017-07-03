Fashion pick of the day: Allow Arjun Kapoor to give you lessons in going green, sleek and suave!

Ace designer, Tom Ford, deciphered it right when he said, “A good cologne, a well-cut dark suit, crisp white shirts and good manners embody a man!” And look who’s proving him just right, in tinsel town – the dapper Arjun Kapoor. From being a conventional dresser to pulling off some modish trends in recent times, Arjun Kapoor has indeed traversed a long way and we are quite intrigued with his latest style offering. Currently up and about promoting his upcoming family laugh riot, Mubarakan with his co-stars, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty, Arjun Kapoor decided to slay the scene with his dark colored suit in a shade that most men would shy from flaunting – deep bottle green! He chose the shade to make an appearance on the sets of the popular telly show, Sabse Bada Kalakar.

While suits have been in fashion since times immemorial, varied colors have lent this classic style a dash of much-needed experimentation from time to time. Donning one such classic yet contemporary style suit, here’s how Arjun Kapoor redefined sleek and suave.

Arjun Kapoor – Go Green

Donning a green colored suit from the label, Anish Rawra, Arjun sported a jumper from Zara and tan brown shoes from Zegna.

BL Style Verdict – Arjun Kapoor

With white shirts being quickly swapped for casual tees, the semi-formal look of a tee with a suit has gained popularity amongst contemporary fashion conscious men. Dabbling in a variety of colors, this is quite an exciting phase for menswear in India as B-town actors like Arjun Kapoor have taken up the task to revamp some classic styles. Green is quite a tricky hue to pull off, especially for men! But the right shade of green can work wonders and Arjun here showed us just the perfect way to pull it off. He was styled by Anisha Jain of StyleCell.

With his beard and hair game being on point, Arjun cut out quite a dapper picture.

BL Style Rating – Arjun Kapoor

For his unconventional style choice, Arjun scores a perfect style score of 4 on our style meter.

We are convinced that Arjun Kapoor will dole out some serious style moments as the release of Mubarakan inches closer.