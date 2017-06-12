Fashion pick of the day: Athiya Shetty works a splendid denim story that we want to steal for ourselves!

Millennial fashion is quite sought after and stamping her presence firmly with her sartorial sensibilities is Athiya Shetty. The resplendent daughter of Suniel Shetty with her affable nature and a salient style game ringed in the celebrations of the iconic war movie, Border as it completed 20 years and looked nothing less than stunning, we must say so! Time and again, the good old denim undergoes a revamp only to emerge flawlessly and imbibed with contemporary cuts and styles all whilst retaining its functionality. Working a similar denim story, Athiya Shetty doled out a look that spelled chic, comfort and gorgeousness all bundled into one.

Athiya Shetty is just one film old and was launched by was launched by Salman Khan, opposite another star kid, Sooraj Pancholi in Hero but she has her personal style mantra perfectly in sync with this look that is wearing what one likes. Here’s how she rocked denim separates with a dash of ethnic style.

Athiya Shetty – Chic and how!

Wearing an SS17 denim bralet and pleated pant set with animal artwork & stripe applique jacket from Ragini Ahuja’s label, Ikai, Athiya teamed it well with an exquisite ghungroo choker from Shringaar The Ethnic Story. Classic black pumps rounded up her look.

Leaving her hair open, Athiya sported a minimal makeup of highlighted cheekbones, nude pink lips and delicately done winged eyes. She was styled by fashion stylist Ami Patel, Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya and makeup by Billy Manik.

BL Style Verdict

Matching coordinates are a rage and to play with denims is a serious style move, executed perfectly by Athiya Shetty. Throwing in an ethnic twist with the ghungroo choker, Athiya makes a case for ditching the delicate thin chokers and flaunting statement chokers to the hilt. Also, the long line jacket adds a dash of chutzpah to her look.

Style Rating

Going edgy by working those denim separates quite wondrously, kudos to Athiya and Ami Patel for snagging a perfect look of 4 stars.

On the professional front, Athiya Shetty is all set to share a sparkling chemistry with co-star Arjun Kapoor in Mubarakan that is slated for a release on July 28 this year.