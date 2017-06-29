Fashion pick of the day: Here’s how Athiya Shetty is fading away our monsoon blues!

Millennial fashion inspires us endlessly. And we have certainly got Athiya Shetty on our mind when it comes to pulling off some cool style moves. All of 24, Athiya Shetty who is all set to dazzle the silver screens with the laugh riot Mubarakan opposite Arjun Kapoor, has been taking those fashionable strides and keeping us hooked with her sartorial style games. In tandem with her stylist duo, Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, Athiya Shetty engaged us consciously, pulling off a blue and green coloured ensemble at the Femina Women Awards 2017, looking nothing less than royally elegant. With monsoon officially marking its presence in the city, it was quite refreshing to see Athiya pull off the gown with a signature subdued aplomb.

A budding star, Athiya Shetty’s tryst with fashion has only amplified with the release of Mubarakan on the anvil and we are simply delighted as the diva does so with a coy smile, a whiff of confidence and oodles of elegance. Here’s the style dope on how Athiya prepped us with her style.

Athiya Shetty – Elegance Personified

She wore a Bhibhu Mohapatra colour blocked gown from his Spring 2017 Ready To Wear Collection that was replete with ruffles, voluminous sleeves, a thigh-high slit and a white lining underneath. Keeping up with the minimal vibe, she opted for a statement ring from Kaj Jewellery.

Makeup artist Shraddha Naik gave her a hint of purple in the inner corner of the eyes to create some drama and pink lips, defined eyebrows and subtly highlighted cheekbones.

Hair stylist Susan Emmanuel gave her some pretty soft waves with a side parting.

BL Style Verdict – Athiya Shetty

A tricky hue, Athiya Shetty pulled off the look stunningly, keeping her makeup and hairstyle absolutely simple but striking. The ruffled dress could have easily overwhelmed the demure Athiya but she certainly nailed it effortlessly.

BL Style Rating – Athiya Shetty

Grasping the vibe of the event, Athiya Shetty with her powerful and subtle style game certainly made heads turn and snagged a perfect score of 4 on our style meter.

Exemplifying how to pull off tricky colour with a minimal vibe, Athiya Shetty floored us yet again! Essaying the role of Binkle, Athiya Shetty’s Mubarakan will release on 28 July.