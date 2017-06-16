Fashion pick of the day: Kalki Koechlin ruffles up a stylish storm with this cute AF dress!

Tinsel town celebs are always dressed to nines. And we are perennially on the lookout of sartorial stunners who never miss a chance to daze us with their out-of-the box-stylish offerings. Kalki Koechlin turned up the glamour quotient as she graced the promotional event of the brand Gillette Venus in Kolkata. Wearing a cute dress that blended well with the vibe of the event, Kalki Koechlin in tandem with her fashion stylist Shreeja Rajgopal made a compelling case for ruffles- a raging trend this season.

Ruffles are a tricky trend to pull off! Out in full form for Spring 2017, and one of the key trends at all the prominent fashion months, ruffles have made their foray into dresses, tops, necklines, sleeves, skirts, blouses and even jackets. With high-end fashion brands resorting to this trend, Kalki Koechlin nailed the trend with her blue dress and here’s the dope on how she aced it!

Kalki Koechlin – A Ruffled Story

Exuding refreshing vibes in a powder aqua blue ruffled pure silk ruffled mini dress from Karn Malhotra’s Spring Summer 2017 collection, Kalki stepped into metallic pointy toes from Intoto to add yet another dose of chutzpah to her look.

With delicate baubles of earrings from Minerali, Kalki rounded up the look with a high bun and a minimal makeup of delicately lined eyes and nude pink lips.

BL Style Verdict

Kalki is amongst the rare breed of tinsel town stars who have embodied a personal sense of style and this look is a perfect example of it. With a signature style statement of unexpected silhouettes, smart casuals, cutesy dresses, chunky accessories and anti-fit ensembles, Kalki’s latest style offering comes across as playful and trendy.

BL Style Rating

And she scores a perfect style score of 4 for playing with ruffles, doing it just right and nailing it playfully!

On the professional front, Kalki Koechlin was last seen in the drama, A Death in the Gunj that garnered critical acclaim at various film festivals.