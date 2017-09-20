Fashion pick of the day: Kareena Kapoor Khan proves what dignified fashion is all about with her latest outing

Kareena Kapoor Khan will ring in her 37th birthday tomorrow but celebrations for the actress have begun already. Though she’s busy working on Veere Di Wedding in the capital these days, she doesn’t mind baffling us with her various fashion outings at the same time. Known as the first ever fashionista of B-town, Kareena has been successful in retaining her tag all these years. In the fashion-conscious industry, where trends and vogues take centre stage, Kareena Kapoor is one sartorial stunner who is a class apart and raises the bar with her fashion choices every single time. Also Read: Hey Kareena Kapoor Khan, look how Khushi Kapoor is literally living your Jab We Met character

The actress, who was busy attending an event in Delhi today afternoon, was successful in spelling an ethnic magic over Delhiites with her oh-so-good appearance. Bebo is one of those few celebrities, who rarely disappoints us with their fashion choices and someone whom we don't really mind following. For her #OOTD, Kareena chose a style vibe that was certainly worth emulating and here's a quick style recap.

Kareena Kapoor Khan – The trendsetter

Kareena Kapoor Khan was always a trendsetter and she never really believed in following trends. Pulling off a chic monochrome saree by Akshat Bansal’s Bloni collection, Bebo was successful in proving that ‘less is more.’ Styled by her Veere Di Wedding producer, Rhea Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor looked regal from every possible angle and we bet you guys will agree with us on this.

Kareena Kapoor Khan – The Stunner

Blessed with an alluring personality, Kareena Kapoor is the perfect muse any designer can ever have. She can rock an ethnic ensemble as effortlessly as she can nail a western one. Kareena’s make-up artist for the day, Mickey Contractor gave her a smoky eye-makeup look that perfectly blended with her monochrome saree. With her hair tied in a sleek bun and delicate diamond jewellery to go with her look, Kareena’s stylist, Rhea Kapoor kept her look extremely simple and let the diva’s charm do all the talking.

BL Style Verdict – Kareena Kapoor Khan

Blame us for being biased but Kareena Kapoor can never really disappoint us. Choosing to go traditional after such a long time, Kareena definitely aced it with her minimalist-yet-chic styling. Kareena always had a penchant to be the best and now we know why! She can’t handle anything ordinary.

BL Style Rating – Kareena Kapoor Khan

For opting for a designer who is still a newbie and not an established one, also for keeping her look to the bare minimum and doing it right, Kareena deserves to get a perfect score of 4/5 on our style meter.