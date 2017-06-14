Fashion pick of the day: Kriti Sanon makes a case for less is more with an all white ensemble

And while her contemporaries struggle with tapping the niche where comfort and style blend seamlessly, Kriti Sanon strides quite confidently, doing her thing and making heads turn! In tandem with her stylist Sukriti Grover of StyleCell, Kriti Sanon dished an array of promotional looks for Raabta, most of them being chic and sophisticated. With her tall and lithe frame, an enviable jawline and a cute smile, Kriti Sanon has managed to strike a chord with her minimalist style time and again. Exemplifying her innate sense of style for the umpteenth time, with an all-white ensemble as one of the jury members at the Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017for model auditions, Kriti Sanon had us swooning over.

This rising trend of minimalism continues to thrive and pushing the style boundaries with her less is more vibe and taking a fashionably deconstructed walk, here’s how Kriti Sanon looked.

Kriti Sanon- Less is More and How!

Wearing a vest from H&M that was knotted to the side, Kriti teamed it well with a deconstructed racer back jacket and pleated trousers from Chola and accessorized her look with baubles from Bansri Jewelry and Minerali Store.

A minimal makeup of deep brown lips and delicately lined eyes courtesy makeup artist Jacob Sadrian and soft waves, courtesy hair stylist Aasif rounded up her look beautifully.

BL Style Verdict

Flared pants have been in fashion for quite some time now, they are much loved, not just for the silhouette but also with the look it lends. Making their foray from the runway to the celebrity wardrobes, the deconstructed look is taking the fashion scene by storm. Choosing flared pants, a deconstructed jacket, and minimalist vibe in one perfect look, Kriti Sanon nailed three style vibes in one perfect look.

BL Style Rating

Clinching a perfect score of 4, Kriti Sanon set the mood alight with her attitude, spunk and scene-stealing style statement.

A fashion force to reckon with, Kriti Sanon will be seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao slated for a release on 18 August this year.