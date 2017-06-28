Fashion pick of the day: Priyanka Chopra gets her sass on point but her makeup and hair steal the show!

And regaling us for the umpteenth time as she lies her glorious American dream to the hilt, Priyanka Chopra’s stylish shenanigans could well be termed as The Age of Priyanka Chopra. Setting things alight with her mood, style, and attitude, Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra vies with herself in tandem with her fashion stylist Cristina Ehrlich to rustle up a storm every time she steps out. Turning up the glamour quotient at the premiere of HBO’s new documentary series, The Defiant Ones, Priyanka Chopra got her sass on point with an all-black look with a serious dash of shimmer. BUT what really stole the show and sealed the deal for this trailblazer were her impeccable makeup and a stunning hairdo!

Hitting the red carpet with a renewed vigor and doling out some unexpected style moves that are much loved and appreciated by the global pundits, audiences and fashion aficionados alike, Priyanka Chopra is certainly an unstoppable force and here’s how she aced the all black look.

Priyanka Chopra – Bold, Black, and Bling

Priyanka wore Brunello Cucinelli separates featuring a tropical luxury stretch wool jacket with military details and satin cuffs and loosely tailored trousers.

She steered clear of accessories and upped the look with a stunning makeup of smoky metallic eyes, nude brown lips, and bold eyebrows.

She flaunted a center-parted hairdo with stray strands cascading on either side.

BL Style Verdict – Priyanka Chopra

Channeling the raging trend of anti-fit with an aesthetically pleasing plunge and shimmery trousers, Cristina Ehrlich’s idea to blend the separates certainly worked well and needless to say, Priyanka Chopra pulled it off with signature aplomb.

But the impeccable makeup and the hairdo, courtesy Yumi Mori elevated the look to a whole new level of wow and we are quite smitten with it!

BL Style Rating – Priyanka Chopra

Snagging a perfect score of 4, Priyanka Chopra’s makeup and hair game are surely worth a steal.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for A Kid Like Jake in NYC and is slated to reprise her role of Alex Parrish in the third season on