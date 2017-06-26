Fashion pick of the day! Red Hot Disha Patani will easily win your hearts with this sexy outfit

It can be safely assumed that Disha Patani, in addition to being a fabulous actress, is also a fashionista. With her cute looks and an absolutely sensational frame, Disha Patani is often seen making waves with her style when she is not being spoken about for her relationship with Tiger Shroff. Disha had essayed the role of Priyanka Jha in the critically and commercially acclaimed movie, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and also delighted us with her superb dance moves in several videos. Launching a swanky store in Kolkata, Disha regaled her fans with her smouldering red avatar and interacted with her fans, who had thronged to catch a glimpse of the Kung Fu Yoga actress.

Styled by fashion stylist, Aastha Sharma, Disha Patani has mastered the innate ability to blend comfort with varied style vibes and inevitably ends up as one of the most sought-after actresses who step up their style game and stride with a demure confidence. Here’s the latest style dope on Disha Patani.

Disha Patani – Ravishing in Red

Wearing a red dress from Deme by Gabriella replete with 3/4th sleeves and a thigh-high slit, Disha stepped into a pair of brown brogues from Forever 21. She opted for a minimal makeup of dark eyelids, delicately lined eyes, nude pink lips and keeping her hair open in loose waves.

BL Style Verdict

Red is a tricky hue to pull off – it can either look glamorous or fail miserably and end up looking tacky. But trust Disha to show us just the perfect way to nail the bold colour. Allowing the dress to take center stage with minimal makeup, Disha looked resplendent. Going glamorous with red and edgy with brogues, Disha sure dished a stunning style lesson for us to emulate.

Bl Style Rating

And she snags a perfect score of 4 for her red hot avatar.

Throwing us some stylish moves with her appearances, Disha Patani's stylish affairs have us booked