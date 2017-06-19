Fashion pick of the day: Shahid Kapoor completes his dapper desi swag with a kala chashma & a beard

And the wedding season is upon us! Weddings are a stylish affair and jumping aboard the fashion bandwagon, Shahid Kapoor attended a lavish wedding with wifey Mira Rajput in tow. Whilst at it, Shahid Kapoor aced the neo-traditional vibe with his crisp monochrome avatar that’s sure to make girls go weak in the knees. The fashion scene for the contemporary Indian man has undergone a massive change and Shahid Kapoor has modeled himself into a contemporary fashion-conscious man, creating a signature style of a chiseled body, an undercut hairstyle, and a trimmed beard. A far cry from his yesteryear drab style days, Shahid Kapoor’s off-duty looks feature vibes of laidback sports luxe, along with some classic cuts, dapper suits, and snazzy anti-fits.

Monochrome is a much-loved trend with quite a few celebs resorting to it and doling out newer ways to nail it. With his boyish charm, Shahid Kapoor turned up the heat in the outfit and was styled by fashion stylist, Anisha Jain of StyleCell. Here’s how he stepped up his sartorial game at the do.

Shahid Kapoor – The Complete Man

Donning a monochrome look featuring a customized black achkan with a white churidar from Tiso Studio and black glossy shoes, Shahid rounded up his look with a wrist watch, a pocket square and a well-groomed look of gelled hair, beard, and shades.

BL Style Verdict

Redefining class and finesse, Shahid Kapoor channeled a minimalist monochrome vibe and cut out a quite dapper picture.

BL Style Rating

Upping the status quo of the contemporary Indian man, Shahid Kapoor snags a perfect score of 4 for his stylish shenanigans.

Making those unconventional yet sartorial style choices, Shahid Kapoor’s foray into the underrated segment of men’s fashion is quite wow-worthy and reaffirms our beliefs in the eternal poster boy of Bollywood!