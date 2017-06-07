Fashion pick of the day: Sonakshi Sinha is making us fall in love with her crisp and peppy jumpsuit

Charming her way into the hearts of the audience with her portrayal of a desi belle, Rajjo in, Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan in 2010, Sonakshi Sinha has undergone a stunning makeover with time. And kickstarting the trend of glorious #OOTDs and #OOTNS on her official Instagram page, making her contemporaries following in her footsteps, Sonakshi Sinha is currently busy with her stint as a celebrity judge for the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8. Deemed as the poster girl for the curvaceous Indian women, Sonakshi Sinha doles out lessons in sartorial dressing and opting for designs that accentuate her form, all while being in sync with the latest trends and cuts. One such look to come out of her immaculate style chapter of Nach Baliye 8 had us swooning! Take a look yourself!

Sonakshi Sinha – Crisp and Peppy

Looking nothing less than a spectacular, Sonakshi Sinha wore a pastel lavender colored strapless jumpsuit from Lavish Alice, featuring an eccentric detailing of subtle folds flowing over an immaculately tailored silhouette with a boned top and a fitted waist and tapered cropped legs. Styled by fashion stylist Mohit Rai, Sonakshi teamed it well with strappy sandals from Intoto and delicate diamond earrings from Dhanraj Jewellers.

Sporting a minimal makeup of a winged eyeliner and pink lips, courtesy her makeup artist Nileysh Parmaar, Sonakshi flaunted side-swept curls done to perfection by hairstylist Sheetal F Khan.

BL Style Verdict

A look that’s certainly worth bookmarking, Sonakshi Sinha has belted a classic and simple look but with a serious dash of glamour and finesse.

Style Rating

Sonakshi Sinha scores a perfect 4.5 on our style meter for sparking off chic, radiant and crisp vibes.

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha will soon begin shooting for Ittefaq opposite Sidharth Malhotra, a remake of the hit film of 1969.