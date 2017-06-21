Fashion pick of the day: Sridevi’s stunning style switch from ethereal blue to millennial pink is what keeps her fabulous at 50!

Redefining the 50s as the new 30s, Sridevi is amongst the rare breed of Bollywood veterans who has embraced fashion and created a signature style, slaying every trend with an enviable aplomb, leaving all her contemporaries to follow suit. While the promotions her much awaited comeback 2012 flick, English Vinglish did give us an ample glimpse of her stunning style game, Sridevi maintained the tempo with lissome appearances with her daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi in tow. An eternal muse to the maverick designer, Manish Malhotra, Sridevi has jumped aboard the promotions of Mom with much gusto and giving us some serious wardrobe envy. With two fabulous style switches, Sridevi has roped the styling sensibilities of ace fashion stylist, Ami Patel, and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya.

Sridevi redefines elegance and her versatile roles sync perfectly with her style game. Making those daring fashion choices that rarely miss the mark, Sridevi has taken to some refreshing silhouettes and was seen giving those chiffons and intricately embroidered saris a miss only to embrace the theory of separates and nailed them with her effortless charm. Here’s how she aced it.

Sridevi- Chic in Blue

Wearing a powder blue shirt replete with a faux scarf overlay from Shweta Kapur’s label 431_88 from their Spring Summer 2017 collection, Sridevi teamed it well with a printed pencil skirt from Ashish N Soni and white strappy heels. She flaunted loose curls, leaving her hair open and a minimal makeup of nude pink lips and delicately lined eyes, courtesy artist Arti Nayar.

Sridevi – Pink and Shimmer

Wearing a pink colored dress from AM PM Fashions by Ankur Modi & Priyanka Modi, replete with a matching sequined shrug, Sridevi teamed her look with statement earrings from Amrapali Jewels and beige stilettos. Leaving her hair open, she flaunted a minimal makeup of delicately lined eyes and pink lips, courtesy Arti Nayar.

BL Style Verdict

Making a stunning style switch and donning ensembles that only reaffirm our beliefs that the resplendent diva can pull off anything with an understated aplomb along with a dazzling smile, Sridevi’s promotional style file is indeed perking up our day!

BL Style Rating

And she snags a perfect score of 4 for her brilliant style switch.

Essaying the role of a mother, Sridevi is all set to save her daughter with hints of subtle demeanor in Mom. The gritty trailer had us intrigued and releases on July 7. The movie also stars stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles and has been helmed by Ravi Udyawar.