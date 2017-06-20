Fashion pick of the day: Varun Dhawan shows us how to wear pink, like a man!

Mentor Karan Johar certainly wasn’t kidding about his Student Of The Year, Varun Dhawan when he said, Varun is a quintessential filmi bachcha. Apart from his acting skills, Varun Dhawan has modelled himself as a dapper dude and pulling off some mean style moves with those anti-fits, clean cuts and regular street styles, all with equal aplomb. While we stress on the fact that men’s fashion is seriously underrated and boring, Varun Dhawan threw us a curveball with his sartorial game and bowled us over as he hobnobbed with his mentor Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan at the IIFA press meet yesterday.

Stereotypically, the colour pink has always belonged to women. But here’s Varun Dhawan, a man on a mission to bend the gender rules, own and slay it in a signature style and panache with his close friend and ace designer Kunal Rawal.

Varun Dhawan – Pink is the new Black

Donning a Zegna blouson and shirt and pairing them with corded pants and double monks (read: blazer) by Kunal Rawal, Varun Dhawan looked dapper AF! Nude coloured shoes and shades rounded up his look.

BL Style Verdict

Cutting out a striking picture with his dapper demeanour, Varun Dhawan aced the summer style with his salmon coloured linen outfit. The colour pink has undergone a metamorphosis of sorts and now considered to be a colour of empowerment for men.

BL Style Rating

For his sartorial style game, Varun snags a perfect style score of 4.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan is all set to embrace his comic side once again with Judwaa 2 in a double role this year. The film is a remake of Salman Khan’s Judwaa (1997).