Fashion pick of the day: Wait, what? Did Priyanka Chopra nail two style shots in one perfect go?

And she is back in our city! From donning one stunning ensemble after another on her whirlwind promotional tour of Hollywood debut, Baywatch, in New York, Miami, Berlin and London, the diva and her sartorial shenanigans got us hooked on her every style move. Priyanka Chopra is back in India to catch up with family, friends and fulfil her professional commitments. Giving us a worthy dekko of her high-fashion sensibilities all the way from NYC, Priyanka Chopra sashayed down the airport, looking drop dead gorgeous, armed with that gorgeous smile, confident stride and sparkling eyes. Oh yes, the diva looked anything but jet-lagged! But what got us nodding in amazement was Ms Chopra’s travel wear that was fuss free, chic to the T and subtle.

Nailing two trends in one perfect go, Priyanka donned a jacket over her jumpsuit and showed us just the apt way to spruce up the glamour quotient while travelling. Making heads turn, here’s what Priyanka Chopra wore.

Priyanka Chopra – Chic and Classy

Wearing a black crepe Zimmerman jumpsuit replete with side buckle details, Priyanka Chopra teamed it with black open toe sandals and her well-manicured toenails painted a bright red. Sans accessories, Priyanka chose to keep her hair open with the signature middle parting and a minimal makeup of nude pink lips.

She also sported a long paisley printed jacket from Etro with a hooded neckline and long sleeves.

BL Style Verdict

Nailing the airport style with just the right amount of chutzpah and glamour, Priyanka Chopra has indeed raised our hopes for some stunning style moves on her Indian itinerary. Jumpsuits have jumped their way from being playful to crisp with an added versatility of being the perfect style companions irrespective of the occasion. Flaunt them, from parties to travel to a date to casual dos, jumpsuits are a wardrobe must have.

Style Rating

Clinching a perfect 4 style score, Priyanka Chopra wore a signature enviable aplomb on her fashionable jumpsuit!

Shifting bases from Mumbai to New York, Priyanka Chopra has imbibed its high fashion and we are delighted to have her back!