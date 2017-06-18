Father’s Day 2017: Dapper Daddies of Bollywood whose suave sense of style is totally unmissable!

And this Sunday is indeed a special one! It’s Father’s Day! While celebrity mommies in addition to handling motherhood dole out styles and are the Yummy Mummies of tinsel town, most of the celebrity dads of Bollywood have been busting the stereotype. Upping their fashion game in sync with the fashionable times, these super dads spark off style goals with their off-duty looks. Amongst the celeb dads who have made an impact with their suave style game include Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Rampal and Shahid Kapoor.

Men’s fashion is underrated but making a serious case for style with their sartorial offerings, whether it’s a red carpet, airport look or a casual dinner with their kids, these celeb dads sure notch up the antics and here’s a jog down their stunning style lane.

Shah Rukh Khan

The doting day of Bollywood with his sartorial style game are much sought after! Trust SRK to embrace the raging trends and nail them with aplomb! Throwing in a frayed black tee with camouflage cargo pants to dapper checkered shirts and cool casual outfits, SRK is always a delight.

Akshay Kumar

The Khiladi of Bollywood is certainly not a trend hound but his fashion game is on point every time he steps out. From dapper suits to cool athleisure, Akshay Kumar blends comfort with style and his sense of style can be easily called rugged yet suave.

Saif Ali Khan

The Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan is royal and debonair. Immortalising some of the classic looks that range from dapper bandhgalas to comfortable kurtas, Saif Ali Khan quirks up his style quotient and has taken some risks like sporting a pair of Converse with kurtas and glasses.

Farhan Akhtar

The Rockstar daddy of Bollywood, Farhan Akhtar with his distinct style game flits from being dapper to being effortlessly laidback and cool with an enviable panache. Daughter to two girls, Farhan Akhtar is a cool daddy who is uber-comfortable and gives zero effs to the fashion police.

Hrithik Roshan

Unarguably one of the fittest actors in B-town, Hrithik Roshan is the Greek God of Style with his enviable jawline, romantic light eyes and a smile that can set your heart aflutter. Father to two boys, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, Hrithik Roshan is a versatile actor and has proved his mettle time and again. Promoting fitness and inspiring us to be the best versions of ourselves, Hrithik also owns HRX, the iconic brand of fitness wear. Flitting from dapper to cool suave effortlessly, Hrithik Roshan is certainly a fashion stylists delight!

Abhishek Bachchan

Junior Bachchan makes a serious case for the dapper style quotient and while he does seem to have an affinity for the traditional Indian wear, he occasionally dons the suit and aces it marvelously.

Arjun Rampal

Beginning his career innings as a supermodel, Arjun Rampal with his refined sense of style has effortlessly flitted from being a ramp scorcher to nailing those suave style vibes with his cool and casual looks.

Shahid Kapoor

The newest daddy on the block, Shahid Kapoor has modeled himself into a contemporary fashion conscious man with an undercut hairstyle, trimmed beard and an enviable chiseled body with girls crushing over compulsively. Shahid Kapoor’s Book of Style is a thriving vibe of sports luxe and quickly transcends to neo-Indian as the occasion demands. Making a stunning style statement with his off-duty looks, Shahid Kapoor’s a self-confessed brand freak and relies on making understated style statements with black, grey and navy but also loves quirky at times!

Stepping up their style game and rendering us awed with their most fashionable moments as they saunter with their kids in tow, these doting daddies of Bollywood are surely sparking off major fashion goals. Happy Father’s Day, daddies!