Father’s Day Special: Niti Taylor, Tejasswi Prakash, Iqbal Khan, Lopamudra Raut talk about dad being the ultimate superhero

Father’s Day is celebrated worldwide to recognize the contribution that fathers make to the lives of their children. On the eve of Father’s Day, TV celebs share their father’s contribution to their lives. and proof them to be their real-life superhero!

Tejasswi Prakash

I think my father gave me the greatest reason to call him my super hero because he believed in me and allowed to me to fly and explore the world. His guidance and presence makes me secured. I am sure that no one else in the world can love a girl more then her father!

Akshay Mhatre

My father has always taught me to discriminate between good-bad or right-wrong and has motivated me to be hard working. He tells me to stay on the correct path. I believe superheroes are one who protect us and does miracles. My dad has also done miracles for me. They do all this without any expectations. Well that truly defines my dad for me! He is my superhero.

Niti Taylor

My dad is my superhero. He’s a person I can discuss literally everything with. We have a lot of father daughter secrets too. What inspires me about him is that no matter what in life, he never gives up. He will always try. My dad has given me everything I have asked for. He always taught me to be grounded. No matter what and also made me so independent. He taught me to be so independent that I do everything on my own. From filling legal documents to buying a car, giving it for repair, to dealing with so many things. He’s the best thing I can ask for and I pray in every birth I get you as my dad.

Iqbal Khan

My dad is my superhero because he has given me the best of everything or anything. Sometimes without keeping nothing for himself being selfless!

Shubhangi Atre

My father has always encouraged me to explore new things in life. From childhood he made me and my elder sister ambitious about achieving success. He let us to be independent. And the best part was he never discriminated us for not being boys. He created no boundaries and allowed us to fly being disciplined, brave and soft-hearted. I’m happy that he made me learn to respect things, value time and never give-up. Every principles of him inspires me making him my superhero.

Anuj Sachdev

The reason why my dad is my superhero is only because of him I am living a life I want to. He taught me to be hardworking, brave and gentle. He inspires me a lot so all what I am today is because of him. He taught me to persevere and be independent.

Mahika Sharma

It was my father who taught me to value myself. He always said to me that no matter how I look, I was beautiful and that I was the most precious thing in his life. We had a small kingdom, me being her princess but now only his memories are alive with me. The way he use to pampe me. He made me independent. I wasn’t his doll but yes a warrior. He is my superhero.

Manish Goplani

My dad has always understood me and helped me in achieving a successful life. He knows all about me be it my good or bad qualities. He scolds me to bring out the better me. Like a superhero he has always been protective and has stop me from being influenced by any sort of bad qualities. He has for sure made me brave, disciplined, obedient and punctual. I am thankful to him.

Lopamudra Raut

My father has given me everything I ever wished for. He is the most interesting, brave and knowledgeable person I have ever known. He has made me the strong woman, I am today. He is a treasure of my life and nothing less than a superhero.

Suyyash Rai

My dad is my superhero, he inspires me in every way. I remember how he taught me to be disciplined, hardworking, courageous, punctual and persevering. The time when he couldn’t afford things, he took care of me and my sister educating us and give us all that what we use to ask for. I just try to be like him.

