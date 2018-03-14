Fatima Sana Shaikh’s wish for ‘tauji’ Aamir Khan on his 53rd birthday is not to be missed – view pics

Aamir Khan has turned 53 today, and a lot of wishes are still pouring in for the birthday boy. His Dangal co-star, Fatima Sana Shaikh, who will be seen with Aamir again in their upcoming film, Thugs Of Hindostan also wished the superstar. And it is immensely sweet, we have to admit. Fatima took to her Instagram account and posted a series of behind-the-scene photos from the sets of Dangal and TOH. “Happy walla birthday tauji ,” [sic] read the caption on Fatima’s post. For the uninitiated, it is a reference from their film, Dangal, in which Fatima played the character of wrestler Geeta Phogat, daughter of Mahavir Singh Phogat (played by Aamir).

Check out Fatima’s post right here:

Happy walla birthday tauji 😜 A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Mar 14, 2018 at 7:08am PDT

Aamir was shooting in Jodhpur for the film till earlier today. However, he returned to the city to be with his family on the special day. As the tradition goes, he cut a cake with the journalists. He treated his fans by making his debut on Instagram. Not just that, he did his first Insta Live few hours back, and thanked his fans for the lovely wishes and made quite a few revelations about TOH, his next film and life in general. ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Aamir Khan! Here’s the A-Z of all things that define the actor

What’s interesting is that Fatima, who is in Jodhpur said a ‘hi’ to Aamir during the Live and a surprised Aamir replied, “Hi Fatty (as he fondly calls her). How is the shoot going on?”. Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. This is the first time that Amitabh and Aamir have collaborated for a movie. The film is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 7 during Diwali.