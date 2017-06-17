Fidaa teaser: Varun Tej is totally smitten by a rather fierce Sai Pallavi in this romance

Today producer Dil Raju shared the teaser of Fidaa. The film stars Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi. The first look of the film clearly highlights that it is an out and out romance. Varun Tej is the perfect matinee idol and complete swag while Pallavi is in a more rustic avatar. The actress is making her debut in the Telugu film industry with this film. The project has been in the making since a long time and has been shot in Telangana It is directed by Sekhar Kammula, who is known for projects like Dollar Dreams, Godavari and Happy Days. He is a very acclaimed maker and has won the National Award as well. (Also Read: Varun Tej-Sai Pallavi’s next to be titled Fida?)

The film has been under production since last year. In the film, Pallavi plays a girl from Nizambad, Telangana while Varun is living in the US. It has been shot largely in Bansuvada and later in the US. Sai took it up as it was a youth film with loads of entertainment. Varun has done films like Kanche and Mukunda which established him as a good actor. We can see that the two share a good chemistry. Sai Pallavi earned a lot of praise for her role in Premam, which was made in Tamil and Telugu as well.

The theme of the film is love hate love. Actor Harshvardhan Rane also plays an important role. We can see Varun remembering some pleasant times in typical filmi style. The scene where they hug in the mountains is stunning. The music is composed by Shanti Kanth. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…