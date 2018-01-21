Filmfare Awards 2018 Best Dressed: Ranveer Singh, Athiya Shetty, Parineeti Chopra’s gorgeous outings impressed us

The 63rd Filmfare Awards took place last night and trust us when we say, the evening was one to remember! Being one of the most prestigious awards in the entertainment industry, the gala night was attended by who’s who from the industry. From veteran actor like Rekha to the next gen actress, Alia Bhatt, the award night saw all the biggies from the industry. And being known as one of the most fashionable nights of the year, our stars stepped out in their best fashion best. Having the penchant to nail some of the trickiest outfits and play subtly at the same time, our Bollywood actors sure know how to set the ball rolling. While there were quite a lot many stunners last evening, we picked some of our best and we are eager to hear your opinion on it. Check the list of best-dressed celebs from last night’s award function. Also Read: Filmfare Awards 2018: Irrfan Khan bags the Best Actor Award while Vidya Balan gets awarded as the Best Actress of the year

Ranveer Singh

If not the outfit, we loved the way Ranveer Singh even decided to carry something as peculiar and as colourful as that. The Padmaavat actor is always a darling when it comes to the red carpet outings! He can just never go wrong. Give him the weirdest outfits you have and he will show you how to nail them with his signature enviable aplomb. For attempting something as bold and creative as that, here’s a lot of hugs and kisses to you RS.

Parineeti Chopra

We are totally digging Parineeti Chopra’s look from the Filmfare Awards last night. The printed off-shoulder ballroom gown from Kujuta and Meri was apt for a red carpet outing and Ms Chopra was successful in nailing it to the hilt. We loved the way she carried her attire and there’s nowhere she went wrong with that. Ask us to name one area where she went south and our answer would be none. Also Read: Parineeti Chopra finalised for Akshay Kumar’s next film, Kesari

Athiya Shetty

Suniel Shetty’s darling daughter might not have made noise for her acting proficiency but she’s stunner otherwise. A fashionista on the block, she knows how to carry herself. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, Athiya knows how to utilise and flaunt it to the best. Wearing a perfect white bodycon gown with ruffled sleeve and a deep neckline, Ms Shetty looked like a true diva. With simple hairdo and no jewellery, she let her attire do all the talking.

Preity Zinta

Hello, Barbie doll! No, we really mean it and we aren’t just calling her ‘cos she’s wearing pink. We can’t help it but that’s the only word that came to our mind after seeing her in that off-shoulder attire and her complete look for the evening. Loved the colour and matching floral embroidery on it.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor loves his white suits, doesn’t he? White can be quite a tricky colour on a red carpet but if you someone as stylish as Sasha then it’s as easy as one, two, three. One of the best-dressed men in the industry, Shahid knows how to look desirable and dapper even in the most basic attires. The white suit was nothing great but the way he carried was bang on.

Pooja Hegde

She’s yet another stunner who often goes unnoticed. Pooja Hegde’s style choices have been consistently good and we hope she continues her good run in future. Opting for a red flowy gown with a thigh high side slit and a deep neckline, Pooja looked ravishing in that ensemble. Extra brownie points for not ruining her look with jewellery of any kind.