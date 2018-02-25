Filmfare Awards 2018 full winners list: Irrfan Khan, Vidya Balan, Rajkummar Rao win big

The Filmfare Awards is an annual function everyone looks forward to. After a year of grueling shoots, it’s nice to have the hard work acknowledged. At the end of the day, everyone covets a Black Lady, it’s a testament to your job as an actor and the love your fans have for you! While being nominated itself is a big deal, winning the Award is what completes the joyous feeling. The glamour quotient was high as Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Preity Zinta, Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty have graced the red carpet. The host for this glamorous night was SRK – It sure was going to be a night to remember. Ranveer Singh was at his most eccentric best. Here are the full winners list for Filmfare 2018. Congratulations! You deserve it!
Best Cinematography: Sirsha Ray for A Death In The Gunj
Best Action: Tom Struthers for Tiger Zinda Hai
Best Background Score: Pritam for Jagga Jasoos
Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani for Galti Se Mistake from Jagga Jasoos
Best Costume: Rohit Chaturvedi for A Death In The Gunj
Best Sound Design: Anish John for Trapped
Best Production Design: Parul Sondh for Daddy
Best Editing: Nitin Baid for Trapped
Lifetime Achievement Award: Mala Sinha
Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Ullu Ka Pattha from Jagga Jasoos
Best Playback Singer (Female): Meghna Mishra for Nachdi Phira from Secret Superstar
Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Roke Na Ruke Naina from Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Best Music Album: Pritam for Jagga Jasoos
Best Short Film: Neeraj Ghaywan for Juice
People Choice Award for Best Short Film: Umesh Bagade for Anahut
Best Original Story: Amit Masurkar for Newton
Best Screenplay: Shubhashish Bhutiani for Mukti Bhawan
Best Dialogue: Hitesh Kewalya for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Meher Vij for Secret Superstar
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao for Bareilly Ki Barfi
Best Debut Director Award: Konkona Sen Sharma for A Death In The Gunj
Lifetime Achievement Award: Bappi Lahiri
Best Director: Ashwini Iyer Tiwari for Bareilly Ki Barfi
Best Film (Popular): Hindi Medium
Best Film (Critics’ choice): Newton
Best Actor Female (Critics’ choice): Zaira Wasim for Secret Superstar
Best Actor Male (Critics’ choice): Rajkummar Rao for Trapped
Best Actor Female (Popular): Vidya Balan for Tumhari Sulu
Best Actor Male (Popular): Irrfan Khan for Hindi Medium
Short Film Awards
Best Actor (Male): Jackie Shroff for Khujli
Best Actor (Female): Shefali Shah for Juice