Filmfare Awards 2018 full winners list: Irrfan Khan, Vidya Balan, Rajkummar Rao win big

The Filmfare Awards is an annual function everyone looks forward to. After a year of grueling shoots, it’s nice to have the hard work acknowledged. At the end of the day, everyone covets a Black Lady, it’s a testament to your job as an actor and the love your fans have for you! While being nominated itself is a big deal, winning the Award is what completes the joyous feeling. The glamour quotient was high as Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Preity Zinta, Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty have graced the red carpet. The host for this glamorous night was SRK – It sure was going to be a night to remember. Ranveer Singh was at his most eccentric best. Here are the full winners list for Filmfare 2018. Congratulations! You deserve it!

Best Cinematography: Sirsha Ray for A Death In The Gunj

Best Action: Tom Struthers for Tiger Zinda Hai

Best Background Score: Pritam for Jagga Jasoos

Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani for Galti Se Mistake from Jagga Jasoos

Best Costume: Rohit Chaturvedi for A Death In The Gunj

Best Sound Design: Anish John for Trapped

Best Production Design: Parul Sondh for Daddy

Best Editing: Nitin Baid for Trapped

Lifetime Achievement Award: Mala Sinha

Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Ullu Ka Pattha from Jagga Jasoos

Best Playback Singer (Female): Meghna Mishra for Nachdi Phira from Secret Superstar

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Roke Na Ruke Naina from Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Best Music Album: Pritam for Jagga Jasoos

Best Short Film: Neeraj Ghaywan for Juice

People Choice Award for Best Short Film: Umesh Bagade for Anahut

Best Original Story: Amit Masurkar for Newton

Best Screenplay: Shubhashish Bhutiani for Mukti Bhawan

Best Dialogue: Hitesh Kewalya for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Meher Vij for Secret Superstar

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao for Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Debut Director Award: Konkona Sen Sharma for A Death In The Gunj

Lifetime Achievement Award: Bappi Lahiri

Best Director: Ashwini Iyer Tiwari for Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Film (Popular): Hindi Medium

Best Film (Critics’ choice): Newton

Best Actor Female (Critics’ choice): Zaira Wasim for Secret Superstar

Best Actor Male (Critics’ choice): Rajkummar Rao for Trapped

Best Actor Female (Popular): Vidya Balan for Tumhari Sulu

Best Actor Male (Popular): Irrfan Khan for Hindi Medium

Short Film Awards

Best Actor (Male): Jackie Shroff for Khujli

Best Actor (Female): Shefali Shah for Juice