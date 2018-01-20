Filmfare Awards 2018 red carpet: Ranveer Singh, Kajol, Preity Zinta make a stylish entry

One of the most glamorous awards night of the year is finally here. Celebrities have put on their best looks forward at the red carpet of Filmfare Awards 2018. From Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to Athiya Shetty and Arjun Kapoor, everybody added more glamour to the awards night. In fact, SRK is the host for the evening. Now you know how entertaining the evening is going to be! Saiyami Kher, Neha Dhupia also made stunning entries at the red carpet. Ranveer Singh stood out yet again and .literally has films all over him. Ranveer chose a Bollywood themed tuxedo and nobody but him can carry this outfit with such confidence and style.
Rajkummar Rao made an entry with his girlfriend, Patralekha. The two did look quite stylish. Preity Zinta wore a pink gown that made her look gorgeous. In fact, Rekha was a complete stunner this year. Instead of going for her usual South Indian look in a silk saree and gajra, she chose to make us go weak in the knees by draping a metallic grey-black saree and let her hair down. You will actually be quite stunned with Rekha’s look for the evening, after you successfully believe what you’re seeing. KriArj’s producer Prernaa Arora also nailed it in black at the red carpet. (ALSO READ: Filmfare Awards 2018: From Jagga Jasoos to Tiger Zinda Hai – here’s a list of who is winning big tonight)
Check out these looks from the red carpet right here.
Didn’t we tell you she is a stunner! Which one of these red carpet looks did you love the most? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.