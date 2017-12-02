Filmfare Style and Glamour Awards 2017: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Manushi Chhillar lead the best dressed category

The Filmfare Style and Glamour Awards held last night were a glittering affair with B-town hotties like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez in presence. While many Bollywood divas went horribly wrong with their attires, iconic fashionistas’ like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sridevi and many others managed to save the night. Also joining the league of these celebs this time was our Miss World Manushi Chillarr. Also Read: Filmfare Style and Glamour Awards 2017: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt’s fashion choices land them into the worst dressed list

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s this picture will make you believe that white is always right. The actress looks stunning in the sheer floral attire by Galia Lahav. Styled by her Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor, Bebo completed the look with soft curls. Our Miss World too shined bright on the red carpet as she walked in with full glory donning a shimmery number by Falguni Shane Peacock and of course her Miss World crown. This is the first time Manushi was seen at the red carpet of Filmfare Style and Glamour Awards and has surely made it a memorable one. Jacqueline too was a vision in white as she opted for a simple tube gown with an extra layer which is a classic Gaurav Gupta creation. Jacky kept her attire simple and looks radiant on the red carpet. Daisy, on the other hand, opted for a pink shiny number by Anoli Shah. She kept her makeup and accessories to the minimal and let her attire do all the talking at the award show. Apart from these divas other celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Sridevi, Kriti Sanon, too left the fashion police stunned. Check out their pictures below:

The Filmfare Awards last night was a starry affair with the who’s and who of Bollywood in presence. Which B-town celeb do you think was the best dressed last night? Comment below and tell us now…