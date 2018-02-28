Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi admitted to Nanavati hospital after cardiac related issues

Veteran filmmaker has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai after experiencing cardiac related issues, as per early reports. Nothing else about the matter is known to us as of now, but we are trying to get in touch with our sources. We hope the director recovers from his health related issue as soon as possible. Rajkumar Santoshi was spotted last night attending at Sridevi’s residence where had come to pay his respect. Well-wishers have already started posting their prayers for the director on Twitter.

The industry and his well-wishers are petrified right now as the news about his hospitalisation comes right around the time we are reeling from the news about veteran actress Sridevi’s demise. The actress’ mortal remains were cremated with state honours today in Mumbai, 4 days after her death in Dubai. The cause of her death was speculated to be a cardiac arrest initially. Later, medical experts revealed that the cause of death is accidental drowning after losing consciousness. ALSO READ: Sridevi’s family releases a statement thanking everyone for their love and support

One can only imagine, how scared the industry must be to find out that another celebrated personality is suffering from a medical issue. We wish him a speedy recovery.

Sridevi and Rajkumar Santoshi have only worked very briefly for the film Halla Bol which featured the actress in a cameo appearance. They were rumoured to have had a tiff about how the film was being seen as Sridevi’s comeback when it was merely a special appearance. Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor shares a good camaraderie with Rajkumar as the two had collaborated for the film Pukaar.