Finally! Members from Tamil Rockers and DVD rockers ARRESTED for illegally uploading south movies

This is a great day for south cinema undoubtedly. As per the latest update, five members of the Tamil rockers and DVD rockers group have been arrested for illegally uploading countless south films. The police reportedly were in touch with a person involved in this racket and that’s what helped them catch these members. The ads on their illegal website also helped i the investigation. “All the gang members were technically qualified. It even included MSc and BSc holders in computer science. They used to record movies in pieces from various parts of the world and join it. We are trying to trace more members of the gang including Karthi s brothers,” stated a member of the anti piracy cell as per reports on Deccan Chronicle.

The Tamil rockers Members are as follows TNRockers owner Prabhu, his accomplice Maria John, Villupuram native Karthi, his accomplice Suresh and DVD Rockers owner Tirunelveli native Johnson. While Suresh and Karthi minted Rs 1 crore from this illegal business, the others earned at least 75 lakhs. They would upload these films across 19 domains! Tamilrockers.ac, tamilrockers.co, tamilrockers.is to name a few.

Not only the members, but also their laptops, hard disks and other other items that were used to upload the movies have been confisticated. It is said that they operate primarily from Villupuram.

Since the last two years, countless movies have fallen prey to piracy and has resulted in steep losses for the makers. With this big step in the investigation, piracy might just fade out once and for all.