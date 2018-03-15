Finally!! Priyanka Chopra to begin shooting for her Bollywood comeback film next month

How we have been longing to hear this! Priyanka Chopra, who has almost settled abroad, juggling between her popular TV series Quantico and her upcoming Hollywood movies – A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic, has finally found time for Bollywood. Yes, she’s wrapped up the third season of Quantico and is also done shooting her portions for both her Hollywood releases. Speaking of which, it’s been said that she’s now returning to India for a good 3-4 months to only take off her Bollywood career from where she left, 2 years back with Jai Gangaajal being her last Hindi movie release.

However, what’s interesting is neither Priyanka nor any production house has gone up to announce any film starring the Desi girl as yet. So there’s still no official confirmation on what’s going to PC’s comeback film; although all speculations clearly hint at Kalpana Chawla biopic being her final choice. Where debutante director Priya Mishra too had earlier told a leading daily, “I have been working on it for the past seven years. A new production banner will back the project.” Insiders later confirmed saying, “Priyanka’s team has been involved in the project and have been planning the legwork of the film for past one year.”

That reminds us how even on Women’s Day a few days back when Priyanka went live on Instagram, she kept mentioning about her Bollywood comeback saying, “It’s almost happening” She also said this to Ranveer when he pleaded her to come back. So if you join the dots, then guess the film in question is Kalpana Chawla and PC is returning to India next month to start shooting for the same.

That way, Kalpana Chawla biopic is one brilliant project considering it talks about the life of India’s first woman astronaut who went into outer space. Hailing from Karnal, Haryana, Kalpana made the nation proud with her achievements as an astronaut. She came to a tragic end in 2003, February, during her second expedition with six crew members, when the space shuttle exploded. None of the passengers survived. Chawla had spend 31 days, 14 hours and 54 minutes in space before the catastrophe occurred. To this date, her name is famous for being the first Indian woman to have travelled in space. It is a matter of pride, after all. This will be Priyanka’s second biopic, after Mary Kom. How excited are you for PC’s return?