FINALLY! Salman Khan gets Zhu Zhu to match steps with him on Tubelight’s Radio Song and it’s damn entertaining – watch video

Ever since Tubelight has been announced, we haven’t got to see much of Salman Khan with his Chinese co-star Zhu Zhu. I mean, of course they posed for a picture together while they were shooting in Leh or in that case, we even got to see a little glimpse of Zhu Zhu in the trailer that released earlier this month but apart from that, not much has been revealed about Zhu Zhu or her role in the film. Even the Radio Song that released a few days back had no scene of Zhu Zhu matching steps with Salman, making us even more desperate to watch her in the film. But guess this behind-the-scenes video will finally serve the purpose for everyone who has been dying to see Zhu Zhu and Salman’s chemistry in Tubelight…Also read: The wait to see Salman Khan with Zhu Zhu just got longer – read EXCLUSIVE details

We have just got our hands on this making video of Radio Song and well, Zhu Zhu too is very much a part of the song. Yes…. There are about 5 scenes in this making video which has Zhu Zhu imitating Salman’s moves from the Radio Song and also breaking into a jig with Salman towards the end of the song. Oh, how adorable is it to see Salman and Zhu Zhu complimenting each other with so much cuteness on display? In fact, you’ll admire the fact how beautifully this making video has captured Zhu Zhu’s newness to working on a Bollywood film set for the first time…

Here, watch the making video below:



It’s like even if Zhu Zhu is not a part of the official Radio Song, the little visuals of her trying out to dance like Salman is so ridiculously cute in this making video. Trust me, had Zhu Zhu made it to the full Radio Song, the track would have certainly been an even bigger hit. Or wait, what if the makers have included Zhu Zhu’s version of Radio Song in the film? You can anticipate in the comments below but we’re glad this making video has hit the web right before the trailer launch of Tubelight that’s happening tomorrow. How about you?