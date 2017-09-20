Finally we have an official ‘glimpse’ of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor’s Padmavati

The shoot for Padmavati was one of the most guarded shoots in Bollywood in recent time, as director Sanjay Leela Bhansali doesn’t want the world to get a glimpse of his characters before he intends to show them (though that hasn’t stopped goons from breaking and entering into his sets). While we have had some stolen glances here and there, and actors have posted pictures and videos of them prepping for the movie, nothing official has come out from the actual shoot. However, as the release date creeps closer, the makers have decided to loosen up a bit and bestow upon us the first glimpse from the sets.

So what is it? Are we getting Deepika Padukone looking beautiful and fierce as Rani Padmini? Will we get to see Shahid Kapoor in his regal attire as Padmini’s husband, Raja Rattan Singh? Or will that be a glimpse of Ranveer Singh in the garb of one of the most bloodthirsty rulers India has ever seen, Alauddin Khilji? Well, don’t keep your hopes up too high for the answer is none of that. The official handle of Padmavati has released the clap shot of a scene from the movie as their first official still, which you can see below…

As you can see from the above, the still is from December 21, 2016 and is for the 21st scene in the movie, being shot during twilight. The same handle posted another pic earlier which happened to be hard-bound script of the movie.

However, both the tweets fail to mention when we will get to see the official teaser or poster of the movie. Or even its confirmed release date.

During Deepika’s Q & A session on Twitter a couple of weeks back, she mentioned “Padmavati”as her “most challenging role”. While we completely believe her, we are very eager to see that on screen, her chemistry with Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh’s villainous turn. Someone give us that teaser already!