Find out all about Sunil Grover’s comeback show with The Drama Company’s Sudesh Lehri right here – watch video

The audience is over Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s fight. In fact, even Kapil and Sunil sorted out their differences. Though they have permanently parted ways professionally, according to a statement that Sunil had given. But ever since Sunil walked out of The Kapil Sharma Show, the media and fans can’t stop speculating about his comeback show. A lot had been reported about Sunil making a comeback with Sudesh Lehri on The Drama Company. The two finally broke silence on Sunil’s comeback show. In an Instagram video, Sudesh and Sunil announced where the audience will see them together.

Before you get excited, the two were talking about going for a Poster Boys show. It’s a funny video and even the two comedians can’t stop laughing over their tiny little experiment. Sudesh captioned the video, “He is Back….. @whosunilgrover #SudeshLehri #SunilGrover”. The video has over 4000 views and will immediately make you wonder if Sunil is actually joining Krushna Abhishek’s show. And just when you get too excited they kill all the buzz by announcing their plans for the evening. The two even invited fans to the movie and teased saying they’ll see Sunil – Sudesh at the Poster Boys show. (ALSO READ: SHOCKING! Kapil Sharma admits turning into an alcoholic after his massive fight with Sunil Grover)

Check out the video right here.

He is Back….. @whosunilgrover #SudeshLehri #SunilGrover A post shared by Sudesh Lehri (@realsudeshlehri) on Sep 11, 2017 at 2:51am PDT

They’re damn funny and we miss watching Sunil on the small screen. But Sunil has been quite busy doing live shows and even expressed how much he is loving the response. Looks like walking out of Kapil’s show wasn’t such a bad decision after all. Though it did affect Kapil a lot. Reacting to reports aboutKapil’s alcohol addiction which led to his ffight with Sunil, Kapil told Hindustan Times, “It affected me deeply. I started drinking heavily. It was so unnecessary. And so painful to me. Sunil Grover, Chandan, Ali Asgar are all my friends. How could this happen?” Well, Kapil is currently in recovery and has taken a break from the show.

Coming back to Sudesh and Sunil’s upcoming ‘show’, what are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.