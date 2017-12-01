Firangi quick movie review: Kapil Sharma and Ishita Dutta’s cute chemistry saves the first half from being a drag

Kapil Sharma is back at the theatres with his second solo hero film Firangi. The trailer of the film promised a balanced premise of fun, comedy, emotion and romance. It takes a different spin on the way Britishers are viewed. Kapil has been promoting the film wholeheartedly but did all that help him out here? Our film critic Urmimala Banerjee is watching the film right now and here’s what she thinks about the first half of the film.

Urmi writes, “Kapil Sharma’s Firangi is a social comedy set in the pre-Independent era of the 1920s. It is set at the height of the non-cooperation movement when Gandhi called for a boycott of British goods. Kapil Sharma plays Mangat Ram aka Manga a village bumpkin, who lands up a job with the British due to his special talent of healing back pain. He is in love with Sargi whose grandfather is a staunch advocate of Gandhi’s philosophy. The old man decides against the union. At the same time, the local Raja wants people of Sargi’s village to evacuate the place for a liquor factory.”

She further adds, “The greater part of the first half goes in establishing the milieu of the 1920s. The locales lend a touch of authenticity but the pace is too slow. The sluggish story telling is a sore point. Kapil and Ishita Dutta have a cute chemistry as they play lovers in the vintage era. The songs Rab Sohne Diya and Firangi are pleasant to the ears. In the supporting cast, Kumud Mishra, Edward Sonnenblick stand out with their performances.” Stay tuned for the full review right here…