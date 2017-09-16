Fire at RK Studios: Super Dancer 2 might get postponed owing to the property damage?

We broke the news to you exclusively about the sets of Super Dancer 2 catching fire at the RK Studios. Well, we have some more scoop for you guys. A source told BollywoodLife exclusively, “The show was set to launch in 15 days and everything was ready. But the set has been damaged entirely because of the fire and we’re not sure if a new set can be made in such a short time. The makers are planning to postpone the show because of the incident. They are trying to figure out a replacement for the Super Dancer 2 slot till the set is erect and suitable for shoots.”

That’s a rather sad news for fans who have been looking forward to the second season of this dance reality show. Thankfully the crew wasn’t working today so there were no casualties but there is a significant damage to the property. Our source revealed to us that the fire started because of a short circuit. We are still waiting for the channel to make a decision and issue a statement about the same. Rishi Kapoor just tweeted revealing that they have lost the iconic Stage 1 but thankfully there were no injuries. He also thanked fans for being so concerned. (ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Fire breaks at RK Studios; Super Dancer 2 sets destroyed completely)

Sad A major fire broke out at RK StudiosWe have lost the iconic Stage 1 Thankfully no casualties nor injuries. All your concerns appreciated — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 16, 2017

Videos and pictures of the fire breaking out at RK Studios has been going viral since afternoon. The authorities are trying their best to get the situation under control. 6 fire engines and 5 water tanks were called immediately to stop the fire from spreading but there has been a lot of damage. People have been tweeting to Rishi Kapoor ever since asking about updates about the incident. Rithvik Dhanjani, who is the host of Super Dancer 2 was unaware of the incident and Shilpa Shetty’s manager confirmed that the actress is perfectly fine since there was no shoot scheduled today.

Coming back to Super Dancer 2 getting postponed, what are your thoughts on it?