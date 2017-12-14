Firoz Nadiadwala: I’ve lost the battle to save my brother and friend Neeraj Vora from the clutches of death

The demise of Bollywood filmmaker and actor Neeraj Vora came as a great shock to the industry. The 54-year old Bollywood personality was in a coma for more than a year. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala, who was taking care of Neeraj Vora for over a year, mourned for losing a friend and brother like him. Firoz said, “He passed away at 4 am. on Thursday. I’ve lost the battle to save my brother and friend from the clutches of death. His health had improved so much. But it deteriorated suddenly on Friday. He had to be shifted to hospital. But it was no use. We lost him.”

For more than a year, Firoz was looking after the medical expenses of Neeraj. The producer had even occupied a special room in his bungalow for an ailing Neeraj, where all the medical experts, nurses, dieticians and well-wishers used to attend him. “It was one year on October 19 since I got Neeraj to my home in Mumbai from AIIMS in Delhi where the doctors had declared he would be dead in a few hours. Quite frankly, I don’t know what powers made me do what I did. I couldn’t leave him to die. He had nobody to look after him. Neeraj did have a brother. But he was financially incapable of shouldering the responsibility.” (Also Read: Daud, Rangeela, Bol Bachchan; 5 times Neeraj Vora left us in splits)

Talking about his bonding with Neeraj Vora, Firoz Nadiadwala added, “I had known Neeraj for 12 years. We have worked together in several films and we have shared a close bonding. How could I leave him there to die? How would I have lived with myself if I had been so callous?” The filmmaker also recalled the fateful day when he stepped in to save Neeraj’s life. “As I said, the doctors at AIIMS had given up on him. I don’t know what got into me. I immediately hired an air ambulance to bring Neeraj from Delhi to Mumbai. I have to confess my heart was in my mouth. If Neeraj had passed away during that journey from Delhi to Mumbai, or even after landing, I would have been in serious legal and moral trouble. Luckily, God was on my side. He willed that Neeraj live and I be the tool to save his life. I sincerely believe we are all instruments of God brought on earth to do His will.”

Firoz also informed that Neeraj was recovering slowly but steadily, “I had set aside a room in my house for him. That was his home for the past one year. The room has pictures of his parents. His father, a classical musician, used to play the Veena. We had that music playing in his room. We had Hanuman Chalisa recited for him. All that was familiar to Neeraj was there for him. Plus, there were four attendants – two each for the day and night shifts – to look after him round the clock, a dietician, neuro-surgeons, a cook who lives closeby and cooks all the special food that Neeraj has to be fed through his stomach. “Under all this care, Neeraj was slowly recovering. And now, he is gone,” said Nadiadwala. Firoz said he was sure Vora would recover. “But God’s will was otherwise. We are now giving a proper send-off with pooja and rituals. The cremation is at the Santacruz cremation at 4 pm today.” concluded Nadiadwala