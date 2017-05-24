First look! Barun Sobti looks intensely hot as Advay Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3

Gear up for Barun Sobti‘s comeback on television with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3! The first look of the actor as Advay Singh Raizada is out and it is more than what we expected. This still just increases all the excitement for the show altogether. Barun plays a dark character or rather, an anti-hero in this instalment of IPKKND and this is a still from a music video of the show. According to a report in Bombay Times, the romantic track, Rabba Ve will see Barun as a bruised and emotional lover. The lyrics and the music will definitely give you the feels.

Barun posted the still from the video on his social media account and it’s everything we need to know about the show. The actor sports a beard and is seeing holding a guitar in the still. He is wearing a leather jacket to complete his look and has a rather serious, sad expression on his face. Now who wouldn’t fall in love with that face! Fans, his wife and his co-stars are super excited for his comeback on television. The actor had recently told a leading portal how he feels about his comeback on television and his nervousness. (ALSO READ: Aww! Barun Sobti confesses that he will miss Sanaya Irani in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3)

Check out the first look of Barun as Advay Singh Raizada right here.

#IPKKND3 A post shared by Barun Sobti (@barunsobtisays) on May 23, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

Check out a part of the song right here:

Presenting the soul-stirring song ‘Rabba Ve’ from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Coming Soon. #RabbaVe@BarunSobtiSays pic.twitter.com/EkFSwxqkVK — STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) May 23, 2017

Barun’s onscreen chemistry with Sanaya Irani in the last two instalments of the show was popular and the most loved so far. Although, in this season, the actor is paired up with Shivani Tomar since Sanaya had already signed Kavya Ki Prathrna with Sony TV. Fans still feel that Sanaya is the best choice for the show and opposite Barun. The two ex co-stars are really good friends in real life and expressed how much they’ll miss each other during the shoot. The actor hopes to create the same kind of chemistry onscreen with his new co-star, too.

What are your thoughts on Barun’s first look in the show? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.