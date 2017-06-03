First look of Richa Chadha and Renuka Shahane’s 3 Storeys out

The cast and crew of “3 Storeys”, a film revolving around three separate stories, is excited about its August 25 release.The movie, directed by first-timer Arjun Mukherjee, is a collaboration between Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar‘s Excel Media and Entertainment and B4U.

Sidhwani tweeted: “First film under Excel Media. Title says it all ‘3 Storeys’ 25/08/17.”

“3 Storeys” will feature an ensemble cast of actors like Sharman Joshi, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadda and Renuka Shahane in pivotal roles. Pulkit tweeted: “Some stories are worth sharing. Motion poster of our next ‘3 Storeys’ releasing August 25.” Actress Richa Chadha also tweeted: “Happy to announce my next.”

The film will bring to celluloid Renuka Shahane in a never-seen-before avatar. Renuka posted on social media: “Take a look at a film I’m so excited about. ‘3 Storeys’. Releasing August 25. Yaaay.”

The project will mark the debut for young talents Aisha Ahmed and Ankit Rathi.