First pic out! Aamir Khan dedicates his Instagram debut to this ‘SPECIAL’ person in his life

Next time we break an exclusive scoop, you better not question our sources because yet again, our report has turned out to be true! While we were the first one to tell you that Aamir Khan will be debuting on Instagram on his 53rd birthday which is today. We had also revealed to you how he’ll be dedicating his first post to his mother Zeenat Hussain as a source had confirmed to us saying, “Enough thought is being put on what should be the first post on the photo sharing platform. And he wants to keep it something very personal, very close to his heart. After considering several ideas, Aamir has zeroed in on a sketch of his mother that has been gifted to him by someone close to the family. Aamir is very, very close to his mother and believes that everything he is today, is because of his mother.” And there….there..the actor has gone up to create a beautiful Instagram tile with a black and white picture of his mother and captioned it saying, “The person because of whom I am who I am…. Also read: Aamir Khan to make Instagram debut on his birthday?

This only proves how much Aamir admires his mother. The last we had seen Aamir and his mom together was during the screening of Secret Superstar. She had even praised the film saying, “Every daughter should see the film with her mother. I cried watching the emotional journey. I liked Aamir’s work as he has beautifully portrayed his character.” Here, watch Aamir’s Insta post below:

Now that Aamir has finally begun his Instagram journey, here’s sending much love to Aamir and we hope he really enjoys his stint on the photo-sharing app. The actor has already clocked over 2.4 lakh followers. PS: Don’t be surprised if Aamir also releases the first poster of Thugs Of Hindostan on his Instagram today! Like you never know…Once again, wish you a very Happy Birthday, Mr Genius.