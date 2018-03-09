First pics! Lovey Sasan of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya looks resplendent in her South Indian look at her engagement

The pretty Loveleen Kaur Sasan aka Lovey Sasan got engaged to beau Koushik Krishnamurthy in Bengaluru today. They were together for a year now. Lovey opted for a South Indian look opting for a sea green saree with a red border. She wore a lot of gold jewellery with gajra all over her hair. Koushik was in a light green embroidered sherwani with dhoti pants. He also sported a handlebar moustache for the royal Maharaja look. It happened at a lovely venue decorated with lights and flowers. He is a businessman and it was Lovey’s Bhabhi who got her introduced to him through a Whatsapp group for singles. (Also Read: Lovey Sasan aka Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s Paridhi to get engaged to Koushik Krishnamurthy?)

In an interview, Lovey had gushed about Koushik saying, “He is a positive and sensible guy. I also get to learn so much from him. Our relationship is growing stronger with every passing day and I feel blessed to have him in my life.” The marriage will happen later this year. It seems he was unaware that she is an actress and only found out about her post reading on Google. It is a love cum arranged marriage and Lovey is in a very happy space. The actress earned a lot of fans after playing the role of Paridhi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.