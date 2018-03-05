First pics out! Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira are now MARRIED

And they are officially hitched for life! Former Bigg Boss contestants Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeria, who got engaged in February last year, are now husband and wife. The excited newlyweds just made the big announcement on Instagram by sharing these beautiful snaps from their wedding day. They have even created a special hashtag for their wedding that says, #KeRoGetsHitched. How adorable do they look together? Especially Rochelle who is unseemingly beaming with joy through the most precious moments of her life. Indeed, it’s one happily ever after as Rochelle declares, “Found My Prince Charming.” Also read: 10 times Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira made us fall in love all over again

For those of you who aren’t aware, Rochelle and Keith’s love story is nothing short of love at first sight. They first met on a flight to Bangkok and soon added each other on social networking sites. Although initially they started off as friends but destiny had some other plans as they didn’t realise when their friendship turned into a beautiful relationship. And since then, there has been no looking back. Here, check out their pictures below and tell me if you don’t dream of a love story like theirs:

This reminds us how the makers of Bigg Boss had tried hard to get Rochelle and Keith get married on their show during one of the episodes. They had even asked Rochelle to convince Keith to propose to her. However, Keith was firm enough to not fall for the trap and dilute his emotions just for the sake of winning a task or say a few more TRP’s. He didn’t want to make his love affair a publicity gimmick. But now that the two are married, they are sure to laugh at these fond memories! Much love to this dreamy couple.