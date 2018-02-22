FIRST PICS OUT! Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are now married

Yay! Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are finally married. We got the first pictures and videos of Shoaika as husband and wife. The two are looking so happy and radiant together. Shoika’s wedding is the only thing that fans are talking about today and it was a beautiful ceremony. The two got married in Shoaib’s hometown near Lucknow and exchanged their vows today finally. Fans were gushing over their haldi, mehendi and sangeet pictures and now we finally get to see them married. There is a video of Dipika walking towards Shoaib after the nikah and he gives her his hand helping her get on the stage.

Even though it seems like the actress is suffering from cough, it doesn’t matter to them. Their happiness is etched on their faces. Both the families are hugging each other in another video that we uploaded on our Instagram and Dipika is not able to hold back her tears. This is obviously a big day for her and we also see an older family member blessing the two lifetime of happiness. The videos and pictures will definitely put a smile on your face and we congratulate the happy couple for this new phase in life. (ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar has not converted to Islam prior to wedding with Shoaib Ibrahim, source confirms)

Check out these pictures and videos after the nikah right here.

These two look so good together, don’t you think? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more updates.