First pictures and videos of Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble’s magical wedding are OUT!

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble’s wedding is no less than a romantic magical dream. Right from Aashka’s wedding gown to the song that played when she walked the aisle, everything was so perfect, you’ll cry. Aashka went live on Facebook and Instagram when she exchanged the vows with Brent. We couldn’t help but notice how overwhelmed the bride and the groom were. Considering how emotional and romantic these two are, we’re not surprised that Aashka cried out of happiness while taking the vows. Her bridesmaids Mouni Roy, Abigail Pande, Juhi Parmar were also present at the wedding ceremony. Brent’s reaction on seeing Aashka walk the aisle is basically every man who is madly in love.

A Thousand Years by Christina Perri played when Aashka walked down the aisle and it’s one of the most romantic songs you’ll hear. It will make you cry for sure. We got some screenshots of Aashka and brent exchanging some looks with the vows during the ceremony. We can’t describe how incredibly romantic these two are. We even got a glimpse of Aashka trying to control her tears while exchanging the vows. This is one of the most beautiful wedding ceremonies straight out of a fairy tale. (ALSO READ: Aashka Goradia gets a customised mangalsutra to match her tattoo!)

Check out these videos and first pictures of Aashka – Brent’s wedding right here.

We’re not at all surprised that Aashka is a little overwhelmed. Any woman would be to get her own magical dream wedding. Aashka and Brent will get married yet again in the Indian traditional way. The traditional wedding will happen in Ahmedabad on 3rd December 2017. Aashka even got her house in Ahmedabad renovated for the same. Aashka and Brent have been dating for quite some time before they decided to get married. In fact, Brent even revealed in an interview to Hindustan Times that his family loves Aashka immensely.

For the traditional wedding, Aashka got her lehenga made from the designers of Padmavati, Rimple and Harpreet Narula. She even got a customised mangalsutra to match her tattoo. The mangalsutra has 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' written on it which is also written on the wedding card.