Forever younger than me and a million times cooler, says Dulquer Salmaan about his superstar father Mammotty

Versatile, very good looking and forever young – That’s how any Mammuka fan would describe Mammootty – the reigning superstar of Malayalam cinema. He has been in the industry for more than three decades but nothing really has chnaged – fans are just as crazy and he is just exemplary. Today Mammotty turns 66, it’s unbelievable to most as he just doesn’t seem to age. He regaled us with some unforgettable performances in all these years and it still holds the same magic. Since it’s Mammotty’s birthday, it’s also a special day for his son, Dulquer Salmaan ( now you know where Dulquer gets his good looks from)

The superstar son shared a special message for his superstar fatrher that pretty much sums what we all think – ‘Happiest of birthdays to my dearest vappichi ! Forever younger than me and a million times cooler @mammukka’ We second that totally. You are cool but your father will always be cooler!

Other stars have also taken to socila media to wish Mammotty

Happy birthday Mammukka! Looking forward to sharing screen space with you again! Can’t wait! 😊 pic.twitter.com/bIi8bWyLwr — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) September 7, 2017

Happy Birthday Mammukka pic.twitter.com/UZBwJgmlzo — Aju Varghese (@AjuVarghesee) September 7, 2017

He was last seen in Pulikaran Staara that released during Onam. The film however opened to a lukewarm response at the box office. His film before that – The Great Father fared well at the BO. He will soon be seen in Masterpiece, directed by Ajai Vasudevan. As per reports on The news Minute, he plays a professor by the name – Edward Livingstone. The film also stars Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Maqbool Salmaan, Santhosh Pandit, Mahima Nambiar. The film is planned for a huge release. In fact, Ajai-Mammotty are set to challenge Kasaba’s records. The first look has fans looking forward to the film however the release date is yet to be out. From the looks of it, he is set to play a stylish but a mature role.