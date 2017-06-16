Forget about Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to romance the cameras – Read details

While Sara Ali Khan’s big Bollywood debut has been raking in all the limelight, Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan has also been taking up offers secretly! You heard that right. The actor has confirmed that his 16-year old son has been given an ad film offer, which he might just take up! In an interview with DNA, Saif not only opened up about his daughter Sara’s career choices but also divulged as to how even Ibrahim is being approached. Of course, he hasn’t been given a movie offer yet. But we are pretty sure that he might also be given an offer he can’t refuse!

Saif explained,”And the other day Sara and Ibrahim had come over and she was asking me about films and I thought ‘Oh we are that family now. Are we really doing this?’ Ibrahim was feeling left out and after a while he said, ‘I have been offered an ad and I might just do it.’ I looked at him and said, ‘Wait a minute, I don’t know anything about this. I need details.’ And he said, ‘It’s an ad for suiting.’” He further added that his son has worn a suit in the past. He said, “Yes, once I think. But yes, he is over 6 ft tall, and he looks good in one. But I told him we would discuss if he could do that.”

Funny how both his kids are being given offers by the industry, asking them to be a part of it. Considering what a filmy background they have been brought up in, it wouldn’t be surprising to watch them take over big screen in a full-fledged feature film. Even Saif thinks there is a chance that his son, too, might make a Bollywood entry, “It’s a possibility. But he has to work on his diction. It’s a long time away,” clarified Saif.

Now many might want to see the young boy on the big screen too but did you know that he has already made an appearance in a movie? For all those who aren’t aware, Ibrahim was a part of Tashan, as the younger version of Saif. Anyway, we can’t wait to see this ad film. What about you, BollywoodLifers? Tell us in the comments box below.