Mahesh Babu’s next with Koratala Siva has a release date and it’s Sankranthi 2018

While Mahesh Babu‘s SPYder with AR Murugadoss is yet to be wrapped up, the Telugu superstar 24th project went on floors today. He is teaming up with Koratala Siva once again for this film. The two collaborated in 2015 and delivered the superhit Srimanthudu. The actor also won a SIIMA for his performance. As of now, no further details of this project have been revealed but the movie already has a release date. It’s slated for a Jan 2018 Sankranthi release! After 2.0’s shift to Jan 2018, this is the next big announcement for the next year.

Meanwhile, SPYder is still wrapping up. This film is going to be a slick, hi-fi acitoner. He will be playing an IPS officer in this movie, a stylish officer, mind you. The first look gave us a good glimpse of the style and swag we were to expect in this actioner. The producers claim the movie will be a 2.0 version of Vijay’s Thuppakki. Interestingly, the 2012 actioner was also directed by AR Murugadoss. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and SJ Suryah. Reportedly, the film is being made on a budget of Rs 100 crore. A certain climax sequence was specially shot in Vietnam. The movie was to release on June 23. It was to clash with Salman Khan’s Tubelight. But the film has now been pushed to an August release! Also Read: Spyder first look: Mahesh Babu oozes charm and sex appeal in this AR Murugadoss spy thriller

In August, Mahesh Babu’s SPYder won’t be the solo hi-fi actioner, as Ajith Kumar’s Vivegam is also set for an August release. This movie is also touted to be a stylish acitoner. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal and Shruti Haasan. The Vivegam teaser opened to a phenomenal response as it clocked in 5M view in less than 24 hours. Clearly, August is going to be one action packed month!