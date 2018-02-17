Forget Priya Varrier, we are crushing over Ranveer Singh’s wink – view pic

Whether he is winking or smiling or just standing there in a nonchalant way, we are going to have a crush on Ranveer Singh forever. The actor is shooting for Gully Boys with Alia Bhatt and Zoya Akhtar. He posted a picture of him winking on his Insta stories and we’re floored. The internet has been going gaga over Priya Varrier’s wink so much, she had competition coming pretty soon. Ranveer had a treat for all his lady fans yesterday when he posted an ‘almost’ naked picture of his on Instagram. That was enough to make fans weak in the knees and have a rocking weekend.

The actor who is shooting for Gully Boys now told Bombay Times, “It is incredible. It is a story of these boys who come from tough existence. They are a franchise to a lot of people who have got a tough life. They found an expression in art and in music. They have broken through as recording artists. It’s something I feel for, very strongly and the film is perhaps closest to my heart after ‘Band Baaja Baraat’ because it is my first film but ‘Gully Boy’, is closest to my heart because I am keen to be champion of this cause of trying to grow and develop this most wonderful music scenes which are flourishing and coming out of the streets of Mumbai.” (ALSO READ: After Padmaavat, here’s what Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are up to now)

Check out Ranveer’s winking pictures right here.

Now that totally beat Priya’s wink, doesn’t it? He also spoke about working with Alia in the film and told the publication, “Alia Bhatt is one of the most mind-boggling actors that I have ever worked with. She is a very special actor. The film is shaping up very well. We released the first look from ‘Gully boy’ and people have really felt some kind of emotion just looking at those two still images we released.” What are your thoughts on Ranveer’s selfie? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.