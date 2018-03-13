Forget the fact that Priyanka Chopra owns 120 pairs of heels, it’s her huge collection of sunglasses that will stun you

Priyanka Chopra is the cover girl for the March issue of Elle India, where she reveals there’s more to her than her ethnicity. The Quantico star, who’s busy making ripples in the East and West equally, recently wrapped up the New York schedule of her American television series before heading to Ireland for the same. PeeCee is an international icon; an inspiration to so many. She’s a diva, a fashionista, and someone who doesn’t believe in following trends. You can expect her to have an outlandish wardrobe with a walk-in closet and brands from all over the world. But is that really the case? In her same interview with the magazine, PeeCee reveals what she owns in her wardrobe and the numbers are shocking. Also Read: Every dog has her day! Priyanka Chopra’s li’l pet Diana poses with the actress for a magazine cover

Ask Priyanka, how many pairs of jeans she owns and her reply is 50! Now that’s quite ordinary for a superstar and a fashionista like her. We expected the number to be in three digits. When asked as to how many pair of heels she owns and the answer is 120. Even Celina Jaitley is obsessed with heels and she owned over a hundred pairs even before she entered the industry! But the number of sunglasses, PC owns is what really startled us. 300! Can you even believe that? Yes, we agree she’s obsessed with shades and loves to flaunt one every other day but 300 is a bit too much, right? We wonder if her good friend, Ranveer Singh, who’s equally obsessed with sunglasses feels a bit jealous after hearing the number! But then again, she’s such a renowned celebrity, she is allowed to have an obsession. We don’t think twice before splurging on something that’s dear to us and Priyanka is no different. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra is all set to break the rules with her convention defying silhouettes

The actress, who’s a globetrotter, was also asked the number of visa stamps she has on her current passport and her answer was 1000. But that’s expected, with so many country visits in the past few years, her passport has to have stamps that would make anyone jealous. We are one of them.