Forget ‘wrecking’ Rambo, Sylvester Stallone actually wishes Tiger Shroff good luck for the remake

It’s now official news that Tiger Shroff is going to be Indian Rambo as he is remaking the iconic action movie, First Blood, that starred the Hollywood action legend, Sylvester Stallone. The remake is directed by Siddharth Anand of Bang Bang fame, which itself was an official remake of Tom Cruise-starrer Knight and Day. Rambo franchise is one of most beloved action series fans all over love, and it was the first Ramb0 movie that helped Sylvester Stallone as a bankable Hollywood star. However, is the remake a good idea? Well, we always say never touch classics, but then we often have inspired versions of movies being made everywhere. And Tiger Shroff does look the part, going by the first look of the remake, and he has the action chops. But then…

It also didn’t help our apprehensions when Sylvester Stallone posted a Rambo poster on his Insta timeline two days back where he mentioned his apprehensions, okay let’s say in his words, ‘hope they don’t wreck it.’ Here’s the full caption, ‘I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India !! .. Great character.. hope they don’t wreck it.’ Can we be blamed if the original Rambo is having apprehensions that a role close to his heart is being remade in a language alien to him?

When newspapers and websites picked up on his apprehensions, Sylvester Stallone changed his tune and said that his words were being twisted. Now he was wishing Tiger Shroff good luck and go fight the good fight. However, he also mentions that he neither has the rights for the Rambo franchise nor for The Expendables franchise. Well, should we again sense sarcasm in the last two lines of the below post? Or does Sly really want people to remake The Expendables?

Here’s the Insta post…

We also noticed that he posted his own poster of Rambo, and not Tiger’s poster when he wished the young actor. Well, meybe we are looking too much into the matter.

The Rambo remake will start shooting next year.