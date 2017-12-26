Former Bigg Boss contestant Aanchal Kumar blessed with a baby girl

Former Bigg Boss contestant Aanchal Kumar has been blessed with a baby girl. The model announced this news on Instagram as she posted a lovely snap along with her little one and husband, Anupam Mittal. We can see the little angel is looking super cute in the red dress. This is the couple’s first baby. She married Anupam Mittal in 2013. Aanchal is also looking fabulous in the picture in a white dress. It looks like she has lost a lot of weight already. In October, we were treated to some fantastic pictures of her baby shower where she looked a million bucks in an olive green maxi dress. Wishes have come pouring in for the new mom from her friends and colleagues. (Also Read: Former Bigg Boss contestant Aanchal Kumar’s baby shower was an elegant affair; view pics!)

Aanchal is best known in the modelling circuit for her ramp walks and ads for various brands. She was also a participant in the fourth season of Bigg Boss. Aanchal made it to the sixth week. She got married in 2013 in a stunning ceremony in the heritage location of Jaipur Palace. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…