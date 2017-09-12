Former MP draws ire for supporting Dileep in Malayalam actress molestation case

Dileep’s jail saga is making new waves, with some popular celebs now coming out in support of the actor. Celebs like actor turned politician Ganesh Kumar, actor-screenwriter Sreenivasan have been vocal about how Dileep’s continued confinement without any proper evidence supporting his involvement in the case of the Malayalam actress molestation isn’t right at all. And they have all been getting flak for their views. Now add former MP and media personality Sebastian Paul in that list.

Sebastian Paul, who is also a lawyer by profession, had come in support of the actor, as he wrote an article in the Malayalam website Southlive about this. He had written, “Dileep has spent 60 days in jail. This is a crucial milestone in the remand phase. the next one is 90. In order to refuse the natural justice of bail, the police will submit a chargesheet by then. On the basis of the chargesheet, the police will object to the bail plea. Now that’s the police side. The criminal law and the constitution warns us not to trust the police version. Unfortunately, magistrates and the judges are not taking this warning into consideration. They have placed their trust in the police and are being guided by the simple logic that there wont be smoke without fire. They will also raise the humanitarian question of taking into consideration the situation of the victim.” In the same

In the same article he also compared Dileep’s persecution with that of Jesus Christ, as he wrote, “We should never forget the people who are behind bars. I am a person who believes in a prisoner and worships him. That, the Romans did not give justice to him is an accusation made by time, not me. This why the cry from Gagultha is heard even now. Veronica had consoled the accused amidst all the soldier’s avoiding their protest. That is why her consolation and the towel she used to wipe the face also still remembered.”

However, not many agreed with his views, as people slammed him for supporting the alleged perpetrator over the victim. Prominent among those were journalist Shahina KK, script writer Deedi Damodaran and director Aashiq Abu. Aashiq Abu took to Facebook to show his unhappiness over Paul’s article. He wrote, “”Giving money to a gunda gang for sexually assaulting and shooting the visuals on mobile to take revenge is the charge imposed on Dileep . As Sreenivasan said the firm belief, just before the arrest, of people like me who know an intelligent person like Dileep , was that he won’t do such a foolish act. But the move of the police made all the moves behind the curtain futile. Police decided to arrest a person who has huge influence and who is extremely wealthy. The government has decided to stand in the part of justice in the sensitive issue. Court found that there is prima facie case against him and denied bail. In our state there is freedom to question law judiciary and government. There is no doubt in that Mr Sebastian Paul. You should also speak for Nisham. I don’t forget that you are a lawyer. In the coming days more people like Sreenivasan will speak for Dileep. They would even speak for a riot, not a big like the followers of Ram Rahim, but a small one to protect Dileep. But I am with her.”

Well, it looks like everyone has made their judgement even before the court has!